San Bernardino County now has 530 coronavirus cases and 16 deaths

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The number of people infected with COVID-19 in San Bernardino County jumped from 373 to 530 cases on Monday evening.

According to the county’s latest COVID-19 dashboard numbers, a total of 16 people have died from the virus, 5,670 people have been tested with 9.3% of them testing positive.

The number of confirmed cases in the High Desert jumped from 35 to 60. At this time its unknown if the increase in cases is attributed to the drive-thru testing event held at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville on April 2nd. Count health officials confirmed 352 test were administered during the event.

Hesperia saw the largest increase in new cases as it went from 9 cases to 18. Victorville City doubled its numbers and is now at 20 cases.

Positive cases by city:

Adelanto – 3

Apple Valley – 7

Barstow – 7

Hesperia – 18

Oak Hills – 2

Phelan – 1

Victorville – 20

Wrightwood – 1

Ft Irwin – 1

Up until today, Fort Irwin had no confirmed cases. The City of Yucaipa continues to have the largest number of positive cases with 77 followed closely by Fontana with 66 cases. Another 21 cases assigned to “unknown”.

