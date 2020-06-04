BREAKING: Preliminary 5.5 magnitude earthquake; did you feel it?

UPDATE @ 6:47 PM – The USGS upgraded the earthquake from a 5.1 to a 5.5 magnitude.

—original article—

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A preliminary 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported at 6:33 pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was reported in Searles Valley, CA 14-miles from the community of Ridgecrest.

Firefighters reported feeling a ‘massive’ quake in Trona and were out assessing the area.

As of now, there have been no reported injuries or damages. This is a developing story and more info will be updated as it happens.

People from all over the Victor Valley have reported feeling the earthquake. Many people have reported feeling rocking for at least 5-seconds. Tarynne Darrell commented and said it just kept going and going.

