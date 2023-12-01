Breaking News: Victorville Deputy Shot, Airlifted to Trauma Center; ARCO Gas Station Closed for Investigation

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Victorville Sheriff’s Deputy has been critically wounded after sustaining one or more gunshot wounds while on duty this Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Arco gas station on the13600 block of Bear Valley Road and Amethyst Road.

The distressing call of shots being fired rang out shortly before 2 pm on December 1, 2023, as the sound of at least 12 gunshots pierced the air.

Eyewitnesses were shocked to see the brave officer lying on the ground, prompting an immediate flood of patrol cars to the scene.

Witnesses said that just prior to the shooting, a man was engaged in a verbal confrontation with a woman.

The man threatened to use a gun, and seconds later an officer arrived and the suspect opened fire.

According to scanner reports, urgent measures are being taken to transport the injured officer to Liberty Park in Victorville.

Photo Credit Mike Morales

From there, he will be airlifted to a specialized trauma center, though the exact severity of his condition remains unknown at this time.

Witnesses reported that a male suspect was shot and killed at the scene by a deputy. The suspect’s body remained at the scene near the store entrance of the gas station.

Amethyst Road is closed at Northstar Road, and Bear Valley Road is shut down at Jade Road.

Photo Credit: Danielle Espinoza

As we continue to gather more information, stay tuned for the latest developments on this developing story.