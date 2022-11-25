BREAKING: NB 15 Freeway Traffic stalled in bypass lane after multi-vehicle crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) Traffic was stalled in the bypass lane on the northbound 15 freeway Friday morning.

The crash was reported at about 11:20 am, November 25, 2022, between Ranchero Road and Highway 395, and involved between 3-4 vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol stopped all lanes of traffic at 11:35 am to make access to the stalled vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol allowed vehicles behind the crash, that were not invovled, to reverse out from the bypass lanes.

At this time, it’s unclear if there are any injuries reported. This is a developing story, please check for details.

The bypass lane was shut down, as the involved vehicles were not driveable, and will need tow truck assitance.

