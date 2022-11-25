15 freeway
BREAKING: NB 15 Freeway Traffic stalled in bypass lane after multi-vehicle crash in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) Traffic was stalled in the bypass lane on the northbound 15 freeway Friday morning.
The crash was reported at about 11:20 am, November 25, 2022, between Ranchero Road and Highway 395, and involved between 3-4 vehicles.
The California Highway Patrol stopped all lanes of traffic at 11:35 am to make access to the stalled vehicles.
The California Highway Patrol allowed vehicles behind the crash, that were not invovled, to reverse out from the bypass lanes.
At this time, it’s unclear if there are any injuries reported. This is a developing story, please check for details.
The bypass lane was shut down, as the involved vehicles were not driveable, and will need tow truck assitance.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
15 freeway6 days ago
1 dead, others injured after a wrong-way crash on the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
-
All News6 days ago
Several arrested after armed robbery of Subway and Shell leads to discovery of ghost guns in Victorville
-
15 freeway7 days ago
Helicopter shuts down 15 freeway after multi-vehicle crash in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Hit-and-run driver leaves 9-year-old critically injured on 7th Street in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville man and his wife indicted for trafficking methamphetamine
-
All News4 days ago
2 killed, 1 airlifted in a two-car crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
United Furniture Industries terminates all employees overnight via text message; Victorville staff among 2700 affected
-
Adelanto News7 days ago
Woman and child airlifted after a Friday morning crash in Adelanto