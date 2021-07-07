Breaking: Missing young couple from Apple Valley found dead in crash

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The search for 19-year-old’s Sophie Rayanne Edwards and Ethan Manzano came to a tragic end today after they were found deceased.

At about 3:15 pm, on Tuesday, July 6th emergency crews were dispatched to a vehicle over the side along Angeles Crest Highway near mile marker 72 in an area known as Vincent Gap. Rescue crews made their way to the vehicle located approximately 600-800 feet over the side and pronounced two occupants deceased at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the mangled 2007 Isuzu Ascender along with belongings from the missing couple were found by search and rescue. The vehicle was completely destroyed and located deep in a ravine east of the community of Wrightwood.

The young couple was reported missing after they were last seen around 1:30 pm, on Thursday along mile marker 51 in the Angeles National Forest.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(ABC 7)

