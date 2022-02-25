BREAKING: Man shot and killed on the NB I-15 in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed on the northbound I-15 freeway in the city of Victorville.

It happened at about 8:00 pm, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, on the La Mesa/Nisqualli Road offramp.

Firefighters were requested to respond to a gunshot victim on the freeway and despite life-saving measures, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol shut down all northbound lanes for approximately 45 minutes for the investigation, causing traffic to back up for several miles. The La Mesa/Nisqualli Rd offramp is blocked off with sheriff’s crime scene tape.

A pickup truck and a tracotr-trailer were stopped along the off-ramp an at this time its unknown if they were witnesses or somehow involved.

Sheriff’s officials have not responded to an email request from VVNG for additional information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as it becomes available.

