All News
BREAKING: Man shot and killed on the NB I-15 in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed on the northbound I-15 freeway in the city of Victorville.
It happened at about 8:00 pm, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, on the La Mesa/Nisqualli Road offramp.
Firefighters were requested to respond to a gunshot victim on the freeway and despite life-saving measures, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The California Highway Patrol shut down all northbound lanes for approximately 45 minutes for the investigation, causing traffic to back up for several miles. The La Mesa/Nisqualli Rd offramp is blocked off with sheriff’s crime scene tape.
A pickup truck and a tracotr-trailer were stopped along the off-ramp an at this time its unknown if they were witnesses or somehow involved.
Sheriff’s officials have not responded to an email request from VVNG for additional information.
This is a developing story and will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Father shot and killed by 33-year-old son in Lucerne Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Man found dead next to rented U-haul truck in Helendale
-
All News3 days ago
12-year-old from Pomona killed in off-road crash in Apple Valley
-
All News3 days ago
Incoming winter storm will create dangerous conditions along the I-15 freeway in Cajon Pass
-
All News4 days ago
Two injured in shooting Sunday night in Victorville on Princeton Drive
-
All News3 days ago
UPDATE – 10-month-old from Helendale killed in head-on crash along National Trails Highway
-
Hesperia News6 days ago
Firefighters knock down truck fire on NB I-15 Bear Valley offramp
-
All News3 days ago
Woman airlifted after Tuesday morning crash with extrication in Hesperia