All News
BREAKING: Magnitude 5.8 earthquake reported near Lone Pine
LONE PINE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A preliminary 5.8 magnitude earthquake was reported at 10:40 AM near Lone Pine, California on Wednesday.
According to the USGS, the quake was initially reported as a 6.0 magnitude, however, upon further review, it was downgraded to a 5.8.
Many people in the Victor Valley including Barstow have reported feeling the earthquake. The quake was described as a small but long jolt. The City of Anaheim tweeted and said the earthquake was also felt there.
Did you feel it? Comment below and let us know.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Westbound 210 freeway in San Bernardino closed after pursuit ends in shooting
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The westbound 210 freeway in San Bernardino is closed after a pursuit ended in a...
4 roommates arrested for the murder of an Adelanto woman
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old Adelanto woman was found dead and her four roommates were arrested for murder, officials...
BREAKING: Magnitude 5.8 earthquake reported near Lone Pine
LONE PINE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A preliminary 5.8 magnitude earthquake was reported at 10:40 AM near Lone Pine, California on...
Two-month-old hospitalized with multiple fractures, Hesperia man arrested
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Hesperia man has been arrested for willful cruelty to a child after doctors treating an...
Town of Apple Valley clerk receives leadership award
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — La Vonda M-Pearson, Director of Government Services, was recently presented the “Value Based Leadership with Heart Award”...
Trending
-
All News1 week ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News1 week ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News2 weeks ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News1 week ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
-
All News1 week ago
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified
-
All News1 week ago
Security guard allegedly used racial slur while attempting to tase man walking thru Costco parking lot
-
All News5 days ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News1 week ago
Victorville Parolee Arrested for the Assault of a 62-year-old Man in Rialto