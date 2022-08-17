Breaking: Fire in Cajon Pass Prompts SigAlert

DEVORE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters responded to a brushfire in the Cajon Pass on Wednesday afternoon, what is now being referred to as the #BroncoFire.

The fire was reported on August 17, 2022 at about 12:44 PM, on the northbound I 15 freeway south of blue cut and the 215 freeway interchange, and is currently 20 acres, per San Bernardino County Fire officials.

The fire started on a slope along the right hand shoulder and rapidly burned uphill, resulting in heavy smoke production.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the number 3, 4, and 5 lane are closed and a SIGALERT was issued due to a hard closure at Kenwood.

Fire crews on scene reported they are making great progress on the fire.

San Bernardino County Firefighters are currently assisting the San Bernardino County National Forest officials.

The cause is currently under investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

