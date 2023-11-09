Breaking: Deputy and Suspect Airlifted Following Shooting In Front of In-Shape

Victorville, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Victorville Deputy was wounded while on duty on Thursday after reports of a deputy-involved shooting incident in front of the In-Shape Family Fitness center in Victorville.

The incident took place just before noon on November 9, 2023, in front of the In-Shape located at 14601 Valley Center Dr.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the deputy was attacked with a knife, leading to the use of lethal force against the suspect. However, there has been no official confirmation of these details from authorities.

The severity and cause of the deputy’s injuries are still unknown at this time. Another helicopter was called in to transport the suspect to a trauma center.

Since approximately 11:45 a.m., the scene has been active, resulting in the closure of a section of Valley Center Drive at La Paz Drive.

Thankfully, no employees of the gym were harmed during the incident. However, the facility will remain closed for the remainder of the day as authorities continue their investigation.

Please note that this is a developing news story, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

UPDATE AT 2:20 PM — Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said deputies were requested to a report of “terrorist threats” at a gym. “Upon arriving the adult male suspect exited the business. A lethal force encounter took place. A deputy and the suspect were transported to hospitals. No further information is available at this time,” stated Rodriguez.

