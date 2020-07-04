All News
BREAKING: City of Victorville 4th of July Fireworks show cancelled
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Victorville made the tough decision to cancel its 4th of July Fireworks Display by order of the state.
City officials confirmed the news via a Friday night tweet that read: “By order of the state, we are cancelling our #cityofvv July 4th Fireworks Display. We look forward to a time when we will be able to celebrate together again.”
Victorville City spokeswoman Sue Jones commented and said they understand the frustration. “Unfortunately where we planned to light the fireworks display is a state facility. The state notified us today that it rescinded our event permit. So we are unable to host our fireworks display,” stated Jones.
By order of the state, we are cancelling our #cityofvv July 4th Fireworks Display. We look forward to a time when we will be able to celebrate together again. pic.twitter.com/DMZ97I3rQS
— City of Victorville (@cityofvv) July 4, 2020
If you light it, we’ll write it. $1,000 fine! Report fireworks anonymously at http://vv.city/reportfireworks.
