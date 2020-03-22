BREAKING: Barstow Community Hospital treating first positive coronavirus patient

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Barstow Comunity Hospital officials have confirmed their first positive case of COVID-19, coronavirus.

The announcement was made on the Barstow Community Hospital Facebook page at about 11:30 am on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

“We are currently treating a single patient who has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first such case in the hospital. We are working closely with the San Bernardino Department of Public Health on this matter and are taking all measures to help prevent the spread of this illness,” stated hospital officials.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

