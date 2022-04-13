All News
Breaking: 9-year-old shot inside the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — At least one person has been shot inside the Mall of Victor Valley Tuesday evening.
According to family, the victim, a 9-year-old girl, was shot multiple times.
On April 12, 2022, at about 6:35 pm, dozens of emergency vehicles responded to the mall located in the 14400 block of Bear Valley Road in Victorville.
“One person was injured and is currently being transported to the hospital. The gunman is still outstanding,” sheriff’s officials told VVNG.
Emergency personnel was requested to respond to the Barnes & Noble entrance for a gunshot victim. Additionally, a helicopter landed nearby in preparation of airlifting the victim to a trauma center.
At about 7:05 pm, Victorville City Fire declared the incident as an ‘Active Shooter’ and established a casualty collection point in the parking lot of Barnes & Noble.
Shoppers inside the mall were evacuated and the mall is expected to remain closed for the rest of the night.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
