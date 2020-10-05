BREAKING: 2nd alarm brush fire in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Monday afternoon brush fire in the Cajon Pass has quickly grown to a 2nd alarm prompting additional resources.

The incident dubbed, the Swarthout fire was reported at about 1:50 PM on October 5th in the area of Cajon Blvd and Oakie Flat Road, near Swarthout Canyon.

The fire is reported to be 3-5 acres in heavy fuels with a moderate-rapid rate of spread. At least 2 helicopters and 2 fixed-wing aircraft have been ordered.

According to CHP logs, the brush fire was reported on the surface street alongside the freeway and was spreading fast on the mountainside.

Motorists traveling thru the pass shared photos of smoke visible from the shoulder of the I-15 freeway. However, the fire and or smoke are not currently affecting traffic on the I-15.

Old Cajon Blvd will be shut down at Kenwood Blvd for an extended amount of time as firefighters work the incident.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo by Isaias Aguilar)

