BREAKING: 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass closed due to brush fire

UPDATE @ 2:45 PM — All southbound lanes have re-opened and traffic is slow going down the Cajon Pass.

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A new vegetation fire burning in the Cajon Pass dubbed the “Railroad Fire” has prompted a full closure of the 15 freeway Sunday.

The fire was reported at about 12:45 pm, along the northbound I-15 freeway close to Highway 138.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the fire was sparked by a train. Preliminary reports indicate the fire is 10-15 acres.

(Photo credit// San Bernardino County Fire)

Victorville CHP has set up a hard closure on the southbound I-15 at Oak Hill Road and Inland CHP shut down the northbound I-15, just north of Highway 138.

California Highway Patrol officers will begin to assist with getting motorists off the freeway. Air support is already overhead and assisting with water drops.

CalTrans will set up a hard closure on the southbound side at Ranchero Road.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

