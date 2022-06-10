Boy burned during house fire in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 8-year-old boy was transported to a hospital after he was burned during a house fire in Victorville.

At approximately 6:30 pm, on Thursday, June 9, 2022, crews from the Victorville Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire were dispatched to a structure fire on Silica Drive in the South East portion of the city.

Medic Engine 314 was the first to arrived on scene and reported that there was a working structure fire at a single-story family home.

Firefighters advised there was fire in the rear of the house that had extended into the attic.

“Crews quickly extended a hose line to the rear of the structure and began to extinguish the main portion of the fire until more crews arrived. Once additional crews arrived, the fire that extended into the attic and other portions of the house were extinguished,” stated Victorville City spokeswoman Sue Jones.

Jones said a minor was treated for minor burns on scene and transported to Desert Valley Hospital via ambulance.

“Due to the quick efforts of our VFD personnel, the fire was brought under control rapidly preventing it from spreading to neighboring homes and causing further injury,” said Victorville Fire Chief Brian Fallon.

Family confirmed the young boy has already been discharged from the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Photo – El Hermano Pablo)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.