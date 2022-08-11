All News
Box truck overturns Thursday morning on southbound I-15 freeway
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a box truck traveling on the I-15 freeway overturned into a drainage ditch Thursday morning near Hesperia.
It happened just after 6:00 am, on August 11, 2022, on the southbound I-15, approximately one mile north of the Main Street off-ramp.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the truck is two-axel weighing approximately 30,000 lbs., and was described as a ‘drywall truck’.
Although the incident did not block any lanes of the I-15 it did cause traffic to back up in the area. The tow truck was advised to perform the recovery from Amargosa Road.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville CHP station.
