Box truck over turned onto D Street Wednesday morning in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a vehicle and a large box truck collided Wednesday morning in the City Of Victorville.

The accident was reported at about 9:30 AM on May 1, 2024, on the northbound 15 freeway offramp and D Street.

A white Toyota RAV4, driven by a male was making a right-hand turn onto the street when the Enterprise box truck also turning right, collided with the vehicle. The impact caused the box truck to overturn onto its side and the SUV to sustain moderate damage.

Firefighters arrived, and determined that no injuries were received by either of the drivers. A dog traveling inside of the SUV was also not injured.

Westbound. Traffic on the street was backed up due to the ongoing recovery of the overturned box truck.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.





