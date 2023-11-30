Box truck exiting Sheep Creek Rd From SR-138 in Phelan overturned on Wednesday

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a box truck overturned Wednesday afternoon on Sheep Creek Road.

At about 12:14 pm, on November 30, 2023, along the sharp S curve as you exit off Highway 138 and onto Sheep Creek Road.

Debbie Garcia-Cimino shared a photo of the overturned truck to the Phelan Neighborhood Watch Group on Facebook and thanked all the people who stopped to help. Debbie said two off-duty firemen were at the right place at the right time.

“Such quick reactions to get the guy out of the cab, had to break the windshield with [an] axe,” stated Debbie.

The driver sustained a laceration to his face and declined medical transportation at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Sheep Creek Road was closed for several hours to allow for the recovery of the truck.

The Victorville California Highway Patrol Station is handling the investigation.

(Photo: Debbie Garcia-Cimino)

