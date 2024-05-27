 
Box Truck Crash on NB 15 Freeway Causes Lane Closure on Memorial Day in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 27, 2024 | 8:04 amLast Updated: May 27, 2024 | 8:04 am
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A box-truck crash on the northbound 15 Freeway on Memorial Day led to lane closures and traffic delays as authorities worked to clear the scene.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs, the crash happened around 3:24 AM on Monday, May 27, 2024, south of Main Street in the City of Hesperia.

A white box truck overturned and ended up on its side in the gutter on the right-hand shoulder of the freeway. Initial reports indicated that the vehicle blocked part of the roadway, but no injuries were reported.

At 4:25 AM, Caltrans was contacted to set up lane closures for the number 3 lane. The duration of the closure was not immediately known.

At about 7:30 am, a heavy-duty tow truck was at the scene assisting with the removal of the box-truck and there was no traffic on the I-15.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is handling the investigation into the official cause of the accident.

