Both Drivers Killed in Sunday Night Head-On Collision on Phelan Road

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Sunday night head-on crash on Phelan Road claimed the lives of both drivers, officials said.

It happened at about 8:15 pm, on April 14, 2024, just east of Tumbleweed Road, and involved a white 2018 GMC Yukon and a blue 2015 Subaru Forester.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old woman from Oak Hills was traveling eastbound on Phelan Road in the GMC, and a 27-year-old male from Phelan was westbound in the Subaru.

“The driver of the GMC Yukon veered to the left from the eastbound lane, crossing the left turn lane, into the westbound lane, and into the path of the Subaru,” stated CHP officials in a news release.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and pronounced the driver of the Subaru dead at the scene.

Firefighters used extrication tools to remove the woman who was trapped behind the wheel and requested a helicopter to land in the roadway. The woman was airlifted for major injuries and pronounced deceased at the hospital.

A passenger in the SUV also sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital. Witnesses described the passenger as a young girl, between 3-5 years of age. An update on her condition was not available at the time of this article.

Phelan Road was closed in both directions for several hours. The names of the man and woman who died in the crash haven’t been made public yet.

The incident is still under investigation by Officer X. Rodriguez at the Victorville CHP Station. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.





