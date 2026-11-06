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Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation At Lucerne Valley Elementary School

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 2:44 pm | Nov. 06, 2026 Updated 2:44 pm | Nov. 06, 2026
Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation At Lucerne Valley Elementary School
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LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Students at Lucerne Valley Elementary School were evacuated Friday afternoon after the school received a phone call reporting a bomb on campus, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded at about 1:16 p.m. on November 6, 2026, to the school in the 10700 block of Barstow Road, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Orejel.

Orejel told VVNG that nothing had been found as of the latest update, but students were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 2:44 pm | Nov. 06, 2026 Updated 2:44 pm | Nov. 06, 2026
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