Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation At Lucerne Valley Elementary School

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Students at Lucerne Valley Elementary School were evacuated Friday afternoon after the school received a phone call reporting a bomb on campus, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded at about 1:16 p.m. on November 6, 2026, to the school in the 10700 block of Barstow Road, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Orejel.

Orejel told VVNG that nothing had been found as of the latest update, but students were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!