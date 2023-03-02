Bomb threat at Department of Behavioral Health in Victorville prompts evacuations

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of the Department of Behavioral Health Thursday morning in Victorville.

It happened at about 8:30 am, on March 2, 2023, in the 15400 block of Civic Drive, near the Victorville courthouse.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that deputies responded to a bomb threat call at the Department of Behavioral Health.

“Nearby buildings were evacuated, and surrounding roads closed, as a precaution, while deputies checked the building. Nothing was located and it appears to have been a hoax,” stated Rodriguez.

Just before 10:00 am, the surrounding roadways were reopened and evacuations were lifted.

