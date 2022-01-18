All News
Bomb squad called to investigate suspicious suitcase in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was called to investigate a suspicious suitcase found at a gas station in the Cajon Pass.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies with the Central Station and a Bomb/Arson Investigator responded to check it out.
The incident prompted a closure of the McDonald’s restaurant and the Chevron gas station resulting in employees being sent home. Wagon Train Road was closed at Highway 138 during the investigation.
A bomb disposal robot was sent in to retrieve the suspicious item that was located in the parking lot of the Chevron and moved it across the street and away from the businesses.
All lanes of the northbound I-15 freeway, just south of the incident location were shut down for approximately 20-30 minutes.
The spokeswoman said it was determined the suitcase did not contain an explosive device or pose a danger. “The roadways have been re-opened and the business owners notified,” stated Rodriguez.
