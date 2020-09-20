All News
Body pulled from Aqueduct in Hesperia Saturday morning
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the California Aqueduct in Hesperia Saturday.
At about 9:40 AM on September 19, 2020, San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to a water rescue near Cottonwood Avenue and El Centro Road in Hesperia.
When deputies arrived they located a male and were able to pull him from the waters. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said deputies performed CPR before fire arrived.
Fire personnel arrived on scene and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. Miller said the California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation and sheriff’s homicide did not respond.
No other details were available for release. Additional information will be updated it becomes available.
