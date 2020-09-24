Body pulled from aqueduct ID’d as 94-year-old Hesperia man

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man found dead in the California Aqueduct in Hesperia was identified as 94-year-old Albert Richard Ashley.

On September 19, 2020, at about 9:35 AM a Hesperia resident was walking in a southern direction along the Aqueduct’s asphalt path north of Ranchero Road, west of 11th Avenue.

According to a CHP news release, the man observed what appeared to be a couple of ducks floating in the water. “The resident took a closer look and discovered it was a body, face down, floating within the Aqueduct,” stated the release.

Deputies from the Hesperia station arrived within minutes of the 911 call and formed a human chain to recover the body from the water.

Once the male subject was pulled out of the Aqueduct, the deputies performed life saving measures until the arrival of medical personnel. Despite life saving measures, Albert was pronounced deceased on scene.

The California Highway Patrol – Victorville station said the cause of death is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.

