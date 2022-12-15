Body of second person found in crash near Hesperia Lake; Coroner IDs driver and passenger

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The body of a second person was recovered from a vehicle that was impaled against a tree following a crash near Hesperia Lake, Tuesday.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver and passenger of a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century as 24-year-old Pedro Perez of Apple Valley, and 27-year-old Ruben Medina of Hesperia.

The solo-vehicle crash happened on December 13, 2022, when for unknown reasons, the driver veered off the roadway at an unknown rate of speed, striking a tree and causing the vehicle to become lodged against it, according to a previously published VVNG article.

(Driver killed in crash after car wraps around tree. -Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, and firefighters utilize specialized equipment to make access to the interior of the vehicle, declaring the passenger deceased.

The family of Medina started a fundraiser account for funeral expenses, according to the GofundMe website, which the account has raised $200 as of December 15, 2022.

(Ruben Medina – GoFundMe)

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

