Body of 47-year-old Eastvale man found dumped in the desert in Oro Grande
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation after the body of a 47-year-old Eastvale man was found dumped in the desert in Oro Grande.
On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at about 6:21 pm, the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to an open desert area along Oro Grande Canyon Road and an Unnamed Road for a possible homicide.
Deputies arrived and located the victim identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office as Feng Wu,. and pronounced him deceased at the scene at 7:11 pm.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG investigators are investigating the homicide and the deceased was not a missing person.
Rodriguez said detectives are still actively investigating and are not prepared to release further details. “We do not want to jeopardize the integrity of the investigation,” stated Rodriguez.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
