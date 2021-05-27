Body found on utility road near Highway 138

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide Detectives are conducting a death investigation after a body was found on a utility road off Highway 138.

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 4:25 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigated a traffic collision on Highway 138, approximately 1.3 miles east of the Interstate 15 freeway, which resulted in lane closures of Highway 138.

Due to the road closure, a motorist attempted to bypass the closure and travel north along a utility road off the highway. The motorist discovered a deceased victim on the utility road and immediately returned to the highway and notified the CHP officers.



Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded to conduct the death investigation.



The victim has not been identified and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.



The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Robert Ripley, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

