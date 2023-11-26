Body found in Apple Valley near Poppy Road; deputies investigating

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Apple Valley.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said they received a call Saturday, November 25, 2023, about a body found.

“A deceased person was located near Poppy Road and Valley Vista Ave,” Huerta told VVNG.

San Bernardino Crime Scene Unit detectives were on the scene gathering evidence for hours Saturday in the area, which is situated just south of Tussing Ranch Road, surrounded by vacant desert land and minimal housing.

Details of the person found dead are limited, leading deputies to investigate this as a suspicious death until a determination can be made.

No further details were immediately available.

Copy URL URL Copied