Body found in Apple Valley identified as missing 23-year-old man Joey Fogle

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A body found in the county area of Apple Valley on Saturday was identified as a missing 23-year-old man named Joey Fogle.

On November 25, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Valley Vista Avenue and Poppy Road for the report of suspicious circumstances.

Deputies arrived, and they located a deceased person, prompting a response from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, who assumed the investigation.

Detectives learned the deceased matched the description of a missing person from Apple Valley named Joey Fogle. Information on when Fogle was reported missing was not provided.

Authorities said an autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

