Bobcat Fire prompts evacuation warnings for Wrightwood and Pinon Hills

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation warning Thursday night for the communities of Wrightwood and Pinon Hills as a result of the Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest.

San Bernardino County Fire said Strike Teams are assembled and ready to protect if the need arises. Sheriff’s officials advised the evacuation route is Highway 2 to Phelan or Highway 138 to I-15.

According to Ready Burbank.org, a voluntary evacuation means you are advised to evacuate regardless if it is mandatory or voluntary and in many instances, evacuation warnings become evacuation orders shortly after.

(Map of the current areas under evacuations warnings and orders)

The BobCat Fire started on September 6th, 2020, has grown to 55,617 acres, and is 9% contained.

The progression of the Bobcat Fire also prompted all Snowline JUSD schools and facilities to close on Friday, September 18, 2020. “This also means that all at-home and homeschool learning will be cancelled for the day,” stated an email from the school.

The Phelan Pinon Hills Community Services District posted on Facebook and said they have an Emergency Horse Evacuation Location at 4176 Warbler Road in Phelan. “Our empty lot is open for those of you with horses needed a place to evacuate. Water will be available in the morning.”

If you choose to stay until the evacuation is mandatory (evacuation order is issued), then use this time to prepare to evacuate.

Back your car into the driveway, roll up all the windows, leave the doors unlocked.

Inform other family members you may need to evacuate.

Place pets in carriers and stage inside the home near the door (or for pets on leash, place pets on the leash and secure the leash inside the home near the door). Waiting until you have to evacuate may be too late as some pets may become scared and react by running from you.

Close all the windows in the home.

Gather important documents (insurance policies, marriage & birth certificates, etc.) as well as pictures, photo albums, etc. and stage them inside near the door.

Looking from Phelan towards Wrightwood. (photo by Brittany Mathis)

The following areas are under an EVACUATION ORDER:

– Juniper Hills

– Devils Punchbowl

– Paradise Springs

– Including the area East of Devils Punch Bowl Rd, South of the Big Pines Hwy, North of the Big Rock Creek, and West of Jackson Lake.

