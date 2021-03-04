BNSF train derails near Ludlow

LUDLOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County firefighters and Haz-Mat specialists responded to a cargo train derailment near Ludlow on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on March 3, 2021, at about 1:00 PM, half a mile east of Ludlow near National Trails Highway. County Fire officials said an estimated 25-35 railcars derailed, some carrying hazardous materials.

The scene was quickly accessed, and Haz-Mat personnel found one round tank car leaking a flammable liquid known as denatured alcohol (similar to ethanol).

SBCoFire and BNSF Haz-Mat were able to enter the tank car and mitigate the hazard. Overall it is estimated that several thousand gallons had leaked from the unit.

About a 2 mile stretch of National Trails Highway near Ludlow remains closed and there was no impact to nearby I-40.

San Bernardino County Fire and BNSF remain on scene to ensure no other leaks and oversee the extensive clean-up process. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

(Photo courtesy of SBCoFire)

(Photo courtesy of SBCoFire)

Ludlow (update): #SBCoFD & @BNSFRailway Haz-Mat units make entry into a round tank car carrying a flammable liquid. pic.twitter.com/c1xqk6ZeV4 — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) March 4, 2021

