All News
BNSF locomotive catches fire near Summit Valley Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews responded to a BNSF locomotive fire Thursday afternoon in Hesperia.
It happened at about 11:50 am, on October 13, 2022, along Summit Valley Road near Trout Street.
Firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire with the assistance of CalFire responded to the scene and found a single locomotive fully involved with fire and no extension into the vegetation.
The locomotive driver advised the fire was a 100% oil fire. After the batteries were shutoff the fire was knocked down in approximately 20 minutes. Crews stayed on scene for approximately 40 minutes for mop up.
The southbound lane was temporarily blocked by the apparatuses and a fireman assisted with traffic control. Large flames and heavy smoke from the locomotive was visible to passing motorists traveling on the two-lane roadway.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
UPDATE: Woman dies after jumping from Main Street bridge near the railroad tracks in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
80-year-old woman mauled to death Thursday morning in Baldy Mesa
-
All News5 days ago
Gofundme launched for 31-year-old Apple Valley man killed in crash near Lancaster
-
All News6 days ago
Man robbed at gunpoint while in his car at the Rancho Seneca apartments in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Man stabbed near Green Tree Market on Hesperia Road in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
21-year-old arrested after a rooftop stand-off in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Liberty Utilities Donates $10,000 Worth of Sustainable Projects Materials to Yucca Loma Elementary
-
All News5 days ago
Suspect evading police runs into a trailer where illegal firearms and narcotics are found