BNSF locomotive catches fire near Summit Valley Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews responded to a BNSF locomotive fire Thursday afternoon in Hesperia.

It happened at about 11:50 am, on October 13, 2022, along Summit Valley Road near Trout Street.

Firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire with the assistance of CalFire responded to the scene and found a single locomotive fully involved with fire and no extension into the vegetation.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The locomotive driver advised the fire was a 100% oil fire. After the batteries were shutoff the fire was knocked down in approximately 20 minutes. Crews stayed on scene for approximately 40 minutes for mop up.

The southbound lane was temporarily blocked by the apparatuses and a fireman assisted with traffic control. Large flames and heavy smoke from the locomotive was visible to passing motorists traveling on the two-lane roadway.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

