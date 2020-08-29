Bloomington man arrested after pursuit ends on I-15 in Victorville

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 40-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for felony evading, felon in possession of a firearm & DUI, officials said.

On Friday, August 28, 2020, at 2:05 am, deputies from the Victor Valley station responded to the area of Phelan Road and Baldy Mesa Road regarding a suspicious vehicle.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the caller said they spoke to the driver of a vehicle and believed he was under the influence and possibly casing the neighborhood.”

A responding deputy located the vehicle leaving the area and initiated a traffic stop, however, the driver, later identified as Salvador Barrasa, failed to yield.

The suspect led deputies on a pursuit through south Phelan and east onto Hwy 138 and eventually continued northbound on the I-15 freeway toward Hesperia.

Officials said deputies made several attempts to utilize spike strips to bring the pursuit to an end in Hesperia and Victorville. The spike strips were effective on the I-15 freeway at Bear Valley Rd but Barrasa continued to flee in the damaged vehicle.

Deputy Kyle Schuler utilized the Pursuit Intervention Technique ( PIT) Maneuver and successfully brought the vehicle pursuit to an end, officials said.

Barrasa was taken into custody without incident. Barrasa was in possession of a loaded handgun which was stolen from a residence in Fontana in March of 2006.

Salvador Barrasa was arrested for felony evading, driving under the influence of alcohol and being an ex-felon in possession of a loaded stolen firearm. He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held in lieu of $125,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Jordan Arroyo, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

