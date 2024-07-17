 
Blood Drive and Car Giveaway Event at Mall of Victor Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 17, 2024 | 2:39 pmLast Updated: July 17, 2024 | 2:40 pm

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Residents have a chance to make a difference and possibly win a car by participating in a blood drive at the Mall of Victor Valley.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 18, from 2 PM to 5 PM, in collaboration with LifeStream.

The Bloodmobile will be stationed in the parking lot near Cinemark. To participate, you can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-879-4484, although walk-ins are also welcome.

Additionally, the “Cruisin into Summer Giveaway” is running now through August 31, 2024. Participants in the blood drive have a chance to win a brand-new 2024 Toyota bz4x, courtesy of Toyota of San Bernardino.

There will also be a weekly prize awarded to one lucky participant.

Event Details:

  • What: Blood Drive and Car Giveaway
  • When: July 18, 2 PM – 5 PM
  • Where: Mall of Victor Valley, 14400 Bear Valley Road, Ste. 735, Victorville, CA 92392
  • Contact: 760-241-3149

