Blizzard Warning Issued; Weather expected to take “an abrupt turn for the worse” on Friday

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — According to the US National Weather Service (NWS), the ongoing showery weather will continue through early Friday for most locations. Once we get to Friday afternoon, the weather will take an abrupt turn for the worse.

The first in a series of three storm systems moved across the Victor Valley on Thursday morning/afternoon bringing along rain, winds, and snow in places like Hesperia, Oak Hills, and the Cajon Pass. Scattered rain showers are expected to continue into the evening and will be heavy in some areas but mainly in the mountains.

Snow levels remain between 3000-4000 feet before rising again on Friday.

(A table showing the timing of light/moderate/heavy rain and snow across Southern California. The heaviest precipitation will begin later Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday morning. source: NWS)

A Blizzard Warning is now in effect for the San Bernardino County Mountains from 4:00 am Friday to 4:00 pm Saturday, marking the first-ever issued by the NWS San Diego office.

The NWS said travel will be very difficult to impossible due to the extremely heavy snow and extremely high winds expected. Any non-essential travel during this time should be postponed.

“We cannot stress enough how unsafe it will be to travel Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Four-wheel-drive and snow chains will not help you with blizzard conditions and near-zero visibility! Stay safe and weather-aware, folks,” stated the NWS.

CalTrans District 8 advised snowy and icy conditions exist in the mountains and have moved to an R3 level chain control.

This means, you are required to put chains, or other DOT approved traction control devices on, no matter what vehicle you have – even if it is AWD and 4WD with snow tires.

CalTrans DFistrict 8 urged motorists to avoid traveling in the mountain areas while the storm continues.

Hesperia and Oak Hills experienced a small amount of snowfall at around noon on Thursday.

The NWS forecasted snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below 4000 feet and 8 to 16 inches above 5000 feet. Sustained winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

For the Blizzard Warning: Total snow accumulations above 5000 feet of 3 to 5 feet. Between 4000 and 5000 feet, 1 to 3 feet is expected. Sustained winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. Visibility in fog and heavy snow of less than one-quarter mile is expected.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.