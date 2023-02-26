All News
Black ice and accident prompt closure of Bear Valley Road bridge in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic accident and black ice prompted officials to shut down the Bear Valley Road bridge Saturday night in Victorville.
At about 11:00 pm, on February 26, 2023, emergency personnel responded to a traffic collision on the bridge, near Ridgecrest Road.
The crash involved a Jeep SUV and a pickup truck and at least one person was transported by ground ambulance from the scene.
Victorville City Fire advised the bridge was iced over and the roadway was shut down in both directions for several hours.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.
