Bird Flu Confirmed as Primary Cause of Death for Big Bear Bald Eagle Jackie, Final Necropsy Reveals

BIG BEAR, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Highly pathogenic bird flu was the primary underlying cause of death for Jackie, the beloved bald eagle from Big Bear Valley, according to final necropsy findings released by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and additional information shared by the Ojai Raptor Center.

The findings revealed that the virus caused an unusual and severe medical condition involving stomach ulceration, persistent internal bleeding, anemia and a secondary bacterial infection that ultimately contributed to Jackie’s decline and death.

In a written statement, CDFW announced the results in partnership with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and Ojai Raptor Center, following extensive laboratory testing and toxicology screenings.

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The necropsy was performed by veterinary pathologists at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and provided new insight into the complicated illness that affected Jackie during her hospitalization.

“Jackie’s necropsy confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) as the primary underlying cause of her decline,” said Steve Kubiski, director of disease investigations at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. “In an uncommon presentation of the virus, the infection caused a severe ulcer in her stomach that led to persistent internal bleeding, anemia, and the development of bacterial sepsis.”

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According to CDFW, Jackie showed signs of chronic disease affecting the ventriculus, the muscular portion of a bird’s stomach commonly known as the gizzard.

The damaged and ulcerated tissue contributed to ongoing blood loss and persistent severe anemia. The damaged tissue also allowed bacteria to enter her body, resulting in a serious secondary bacterial infection known as sepsis.

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Veterinary specialists also discovered severe inflammation and blood clot formation in Jackie’s heart and several major blood vessels.

Additional diagnostic testing confirmed the presence of bird flu viral genetic material in multiple tissues throughout her body, including the ulcerated portion of her stomach.

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In its own statement titled “Final Necropsy Findings for Bald Eagle Patient 26-519,” the Ojai Raptor Center provided additional context about the findings and the medical challenges Jackie faced.

The center explained that the necropsy revealed a complex and unusual disease process involving severe, chronic stomach inflammation and ulceration, persistent internal bleeding, anemia and secondary bacterial sepsis.

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Further testing confirmed highly pathogenic bird flu within the affected tissues, identifying the virus as an underlying cause of the severe stomach ulceration.

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According to the center, multiple medical complications developed over time and ultimately contributed to Jackie’s decline and death.

The findings also helped the veterinary team better understand the symptoms and complications observed throughout her hospitalization.

“These findings have helped connect many of the pieces we were seeing throughout her hospitalization and provided a better understanding of the challenges she faced,” the Ojai Raptor Center stated.

The organization also expressed appreciation for the specialists and agencies involved in Jackie’s treatment.

“We are grateful to the many veterinary specialists, laboratories, wildlife agencies and partner organizations who worked alongside our team to understand her illness and provide her with the best possible care. Caring for her was an extraordinary privilege for our entire team,” the center said in its statement.

Additional Testing Detected Rodenticide but Did Not Identify It as Primary Cause

As part of the investigation, veterinary specialists conducted additional testing to determine whether other illnesses or environmental toxins contributed to Jackie’s condition.

Testing showed Jackie was negative for West Nile virus, while heavy metal levels, including lead, were within acceptable limits and were not associated with the identified disease progression.

Toxicology screening detected brodifacoum, an anticoagulant rodenticide used in some rat poisons, in Jackie’s liver. Persistent environmental contaminants were also identified.

However, the necropsy did not reveal the uncontrolled bleeding typically associated with anticoagulant rodenticide exposure.

As a result, investigators did not identify brodifacoum as the primary cause of Jackie’s illness or death.

Instead, the combined findings indicated that Jackie had been suffering from multiple severe and interconnected medical conditions that developed over time, with highly pathogenic bird flu identified as the primary underlying cause.

Ojai Raptor Center Updates Information About Jackie’s Medical Care

The Ojai Raptor Center said it has updated the frequently asked questions section of its website dedicated to Patient 26-519, the identification number assigned to Jackie during her medical care.

The updated information provides additional details about the necropsy findings and the treatment she received during her hospitalization.

The organization encouraged those following Jackie’s story to visit the Patient 26-519 section of its website for more information.

The center said it will continue sharing important updates with the community as they become available.

Jackie’s Remains Cremated Following Bird Flu Findings

According to CDFW, Jackie’s remains were cremated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Eagle Repository.

The cremation was conducted in accordance with established procedures intended to prevent the transmission of highly pathogenic bird flu to wildlife or humans.

“The story of the Big Bear bald eagle reflects the powerful connection people feel to these iconic birds,” said CDFW Director Meghan Hertel. “We’re grateful to everyone who cared for her and worked to support her well-being. Understanding the results of these tests is an important part of learning from this case and can help inform the care and treatment of other eagles and wildlife in the future.”

Highly pathogenic bird flu is an infectious disease that primarily affects birds and has been circulating among wild bird populations throughout the United States.

Waterfowl and shorebirds are natural hosts of bird flu viruses, while bald eagles and other birds of prey may become exposed through contact with infected birds or by consuming infected prey.

Shadow Remains in Big Bear Valley

Jackie’s death marked the loss of one half of the iconic bald eagle pair that had occupied Big Bear Valley for years.

Her longtime mate, Shadow, remains in Big Bear Valley.

According to CDFW, available camera data has shown no evidence that Shadow or the eaglets were sick.

Jackie’s life and the public’s connection to her brought significant attention to bald eagles and the importance of protecting the habitats they depend on.

Wildlife officials said the findings from her necropsy could help inform future care and treatment of other eagles and wildlife facing similar illnesses.

Additional information about Jackie’s medical history and final necropsy findings is available through the Ojai Raptor Center’s Patient 26-519 webpage, which the organization directs visitors to through the Linktree in its social media profile.

CDFW also previously released an update on Jackie’s condition and medical care.

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