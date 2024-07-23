 
All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Big Rig Hauling Mattresses Tips Over on D Street in Victorville, Prompts Road Closure

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 23, 2024 | 11:52 amLast Updated: July 23, 2024 | 11:54 am
Big Rig Hauling Mattresses Tips Over on D Street in Victorville, Prompts Road Closure

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A section of D Street in Victorville was closed early Tuesday following an accident where a big rig hauling mattresses tipped over.

The incident occurred around 2:00 am on July 23, 2024, near the Cemex Cement plant.

Sheriff’s officials have confirmed that the driver of the semi-truck was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

To facilitate the safe recovery and removal of the overturned semi, authorities enforced a hard road closure between the I-15 freeway and Air Expressway.

The closure is expected to remain in place until approximately 1:00 p.m., allowing crews ample time to upright and remove the big rig.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

More Local News
Big Rig Hauling Mattresses Tips Over on D Street in Victorville, Prompts Road Closure

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 23, 2024 | 11:52 amLast Updated: July 23, 2024 | 11:54 am

More Local News

Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Main Street in Hesperia

Female Pedestrian Struck and Killed Monday Morning on Main Street in Hesperia

July 22, 2024

Vehicle Found Unoccupied After Crashing Into a Tree on Mojave Drive in Victorville

July 21, 2024

Helendale Woman Arrested for DUI After Collision on Highway 395 in Victorville

July 21, 2024

Fort Irwin Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Soldier

July 21, 2024
Back to top button