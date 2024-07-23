Big Rig Hauling Mattresses Tips Over on D Street in Victorville, Prompts Road Closure

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A section of D Street in Victorville was closed early Tuesday following an accident where a big rig hauling mattresses tipped over.

The incident occurred around 2:00 am on July 23, 2024, near the Cemex Cement plant.

Sheriff’s officials have confirmed that the driver of the semi-truck was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

To facilitate the safe recovery and removal of the overturned semi, authorities enforced a hard road closure between the I-15 freeway and Air Expressway.

The closure is expected to remain in place until approximately 1:00 p.m., allowing crews ample time to upright and remove the big rig.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.





