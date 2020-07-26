Big rig fire on NB I-15 sparks brush fire in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A big rig fire in the Cajon Pass sparked a brush fire that has prompted lane closures on the northbound I-15.

The fire dubbed the #kenwoodfire, was reported at about 10:00 AM on Sunday, July 26, 2020, north of Kenwood Avenue, near the 215 interchange.

The fire started in the cab of the semi and spread to nearby vegetation in the canyon area along the freeway. The winds fanned the flames uphill consuming an estimated 5-10 acres of vegetation with a slow to moderate rate of spread.

At least two air tankers responded and were assisting with air support. The trailer is loaded with 72k lbs of food.

A SIG-ALERT was issued at 10:30 am. The no. 4 and 5 lanes north of the incident will remain closed for an unknown duration.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Gina Mahfouz)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.