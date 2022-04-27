All News
Big kitty caught on Ring video in the area of Bear Valley and Kiowa Roads in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victor Valley News Group member is warning other residents of a large cat sighting outside of his residence in Apple Valley.
Austin Morgan shared Ring cam footage of a large cat sniffing around the front door of his porch.
Scott said it happened at about 5:30 am, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in the area of Bear Valley and Kiowa Roads in the Town of Apple Valley.
VVNG member Robert Fox commented on the post and said that it’s a cougar, young but dangerous. Another member, Jennifer Dow, commented and said the cat was also spotted by a church on Navajo.
Meanwhile, other members tagged others on the post to remind them not to leave small pets outdoors.
