Big kitty caught on Ring video in the area of Bear Valley and Kiowa Roads in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victor Valley News Group member is warning other residents of a large cat sighting outside of his residence in Apple Valley.

Austin Morgan shared Ring cam footage of a large cat sniffing around the front door of his porch.

Scott said it happened at about 5:30 am, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in the area of Bear Valley and Kiowa Roads in the Town of Apple Valley.

VVNG member Robert Fox commented on the post and said that it’s a cougar, young but dangerous. Another member, Jennifer Dow, commented and said the cat was also spotted by a church on Navajo.

Meanwhile, other members tagged others on the post to remind them not to leave small pets outdoors.

