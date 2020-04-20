Big Bear Sheriff’s Department look for help in hit-and-run collision

BIG BEAR, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Big Bear Sheriff’s Station is asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver that was caught on video surveillance.

At about 3:45 pm, on Thursday, April 16, 2020, a silver Dodge Ram pickup crashed into a parked vehicle at the Bear Cave apartment complex on the corner of Catalina Road and Big Bear Blvd. in Big Bear Lake.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the crash caused significant damage to the victim’s vehicle and to the building of the apartment complex.

In the video the suspect can be seen immediately fleeing the scene, heading east on Catalina Road with extensive front-end damage.

The driver appears to be a white male adult, 50-70 years old, with gray hair and possibly facial hair, officials said.

A couple of the commenters on the Big Bear sheriff’s Facebook page reported seeing the same vehicle going down the 18 towards the Lucerne Market.

Anyone who can help identify the driver and/or location of the Dodge pickup is asked to contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at (909) 866-0100.

