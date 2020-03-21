Big Bear Lake Mayor test positive for coronavirus

BIG BEAR, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Mayor of Big Bear, Rick Herrick announced Saturday afternoon that he has tested positive for Covid-19 also known as coronavirus.

The Mayor shared the news of his positive results with his constituents, community, and the world on March 21, 2020.

“The time has come to announce that we have the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Big Bear Valley. I was tested after a week of self quarantine following, with what has felt like, a bout with the flu. The results concluded that I’ve contracted the coronavirus, perhaps the first confirmed case in Big Bear. This is not the announcement that I imagined but I hope that by going public on what is normally a private, HIPAA type subject can be a learning moment for our tight knit community,” stated the mayor’s post.

The mayor said when the first twinge of illness struck him about a week ago, he followed orders and stayed home.

“Although this was not fun or easy I knew that I was fighting something off and I didn’t need to expose myself to others regardless of the illness. So I worked from home and kept my distance from my wife, frequently washed my hands, used sanitation wipes and hand sanitizer all while remaining in self quarantine,” he stated.

Herrick described his symptoms as relatively mild along with a waning low-grade fever, some chest pressure, achiness, and fatigue. ‘It was like the flu but very different at the same time.

The mayor said his message is to heed the warnings from the World Health Organization as well as those of local officials.

“It is obvious that this virus is very new and very contagious. Please remember that it’s never too late to protect yourself, your family, your neighbors and our community,” he stated.

If you feel the slightest onset of illness, stay at home and call your doctor’s office.

Do not go to the local emergency room without calling ahead so they can evaluate your symptoms over the phone.

If you are not sick, stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing.

Encourage your friends and family to do the same.

Herrick is the first San Bernardino County elected official to publicly announce a positive test for COVID-19. The mayor’s announcement brings the confirmed number of coronavirus cases in our county to 10.

People who had contact with Mayor Herrick can call the San Bernardino County Public Health Department for advice at 800-782-4264 and choosing option # 6.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 130,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.