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Big Bear Lake Man Arrested On Felony Child Abuse Charge After Deputies Find Children With Significant Bruising

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:17 pm | Sep. 21, 2026 Updated 10:17 pm | Sep. 21, 2026
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BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 41-year-old Big Bear Lake man was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse after deputies investigating a report at a residence found significant bruising on two children, authorities said.

The investigation began at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2026, when deputies responded to the 500 block of Waynoka Lane following a report of an unknown problem, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived, they contacted an adult woman, two children, ages 5 and 12, and an adult man later identified as Guillermo Rodriguez.

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During the investigation, deputies observed significant bruising on both children and determined Rodriguez caused multiple injuries to them, according to the department.

Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of violating California Penal Code 273(d), felony child abuse, and was booked into custody at the Big Bear Jail.

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He is scheduled to be arraigned at San Bernardino County Superior Court on September 22, 2026, at 8 a.m.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at 909-866-0100.

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Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the department’s reporting portal.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:17 pm | Sep. 21, 2026 Updated 10:17 pm | Sep. 21, 2026
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