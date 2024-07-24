Big Bear Fire Authority Announces Exciting New Fire Truck Upgrade

BIG BEAR, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In 2020, the Big Bear Fire Authority unveiled a 3-year Fire Apparatus Replacement Plan to address the delayed purchases of new equipment due to budget constraints.

After rigorous discussions, the Board of Directors gave the green light for the replacement of Truck-281 (T-281) on December 7, 2021.

This vital upgrade was made possible through commercial financing at historically low interest rates, accumulated developer impact fees, and the Fire Department’s cash reserves.

The Apparatus Committee meticulously ensured that the new truck’s cabin configuration closely mirrors the old one. This thoughtful design allows for standardized operations and enables firefighters to concentrate more on safe and efficient functioning.

“As the Big Bear Valley grows and greater demands are placed on our department’s capabilities, this new unit will be ready to answer calls for years to come,” stated the Big Bear Fire Department in a Facebook post.

With the new T-281, firefighting capabilities will see a substantial boost. The pumping capacity will increase from 1,750 to 2,000 gallons per minute. The 4-inch supply hose will extend from 600 to over 800 feet, and the flow of water from the top of the ladder will double from 1,000 to 2,000 gallons per minute.

These enhancements will enable the Big Bear Fire Department to combat fires from greater distances, ensuring better efficiency and safety.

The fire department advised residents to stay tuned for more updates as they welcome this advanced truck into their fleet!

(The current T-281, seen in the photo, will soon make way for a 2024 Pierce Aerial Truck. )





