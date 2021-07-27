Woman killed after being struck by box truck in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck in Hesperia Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at 12:05 pm, on July 27th on Cottonwood Avenue between Yucca and Main streets.

Upon arrival, first responders located a white box delivery truck belonging to Armando’s Furniture and a female near a white bicycle in the middle of the roadway.

Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds said a female was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the box truck and his passenger stopped and cooperated with investigating officers.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours as the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) conducted the fatal crash investigation.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

