UPDATE: Bicyclists airlifted after hit-and-run on Mariposa Road in Victorville; dog found at a vet

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The family of a bicyclist critically injured in a hit-and-run on Mariposa Road in Victorville is in search of the man’s missing dog.

On May 10, 2024, at about 8:19 p.m., deputies responded to Mariposa and Nisqualli Roads for the report of a male who was hit by a vehicle.

The 56-year-old male victim was transported by AMR to the hospital and airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center (LLUMC).

A portion of the mangled bike was on the sidewalk, meanwhile, other debris was scattered across the roadway. Northbound lanes of Mariposa Road were shut down at Nisqualli Road for the investigation.

Angelique Jolly, said her brother Paul Piette, remains in the hospital in critical condition. “The driver left my brother to die on the side of the road,” she stated.

Angelique told VVNG that Paul was on his way home with his female Border collie husky named “Bandit” who is now missing.

During the ongoing investigation, an Animal Control Officer responded to the scene and with the help of a deputy attempted to capture the small black/brown dog with a white chest. Unfortunately, the dog escaped from the harness and ran towards the parking lot of the First Assembly of God.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department.

UPDATE AT 3:00 PM — Angelique was informed the dog was hit by a vehicle and is at Victor Valley Animal Hospital receiving treatment for some abrasions. Angelique has launched a Gofundme to help cover the veterinary costs. Donations can be made via the following link: Support for Angelique’s Brother’s Dog





(Scroll Down To Comment)