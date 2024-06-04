Bicyclist Suffers Major Injuries After Being Struck by a Vehicle in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A bicyclist was critically injured after he was hit by a vehicle Monday night in Apple Valley.

It happened on June 3, 2024, at approximately 9:10 PM, on Thunderbird Road and Wichita Road, in the Town of Apple Valley.



“Through investigation, deputies determined a black Ford Explorer, driven by a 36-year-old, was eastbound on Thunderbird Road in the number one lane approaching Wichita Road. The Bicyclist was riding eastbound in the number 1 lane of Thunderbird Road. The Ford Explorer struck the Bicyclist on Thunderbird Road,” stated sheriff’s officials in a written statement.



The bicyclist, a 52-year-old male from Apple Valley, suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The Bicyclist later was airlifted to another hospital. The driver of the Ford Explorer was uninjured and remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation.



An investigator from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigative Team (M.A.I.T) arrived and is investigating.

Thunderbird Road eastbound and westbound lanes were closed between the intersections of Wichita Road and Wanaque Road for approximately four hours while deputies processed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Bible Baptist Church in Apple Valley posted about the incident that involved one of their members.

One of our members, Victor Cunanan, was struck by a vehicle at a high rate of speed yesterday while Victor was on a bike ride. He is currently in very critical condition and has been in surgery since arriving at the hospital. Your fervent prayers are what is needed and would be appreciated by his wife, Crina, and their children at this very urgent time. She knows her church is steadfastly with her. Thank you on their behalf.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy J. Rodgers at Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





