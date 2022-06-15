Bicyclist struck and killed by SUV on Silica Drive in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV early Wednesday morning in Victorville.

It happened on June 15, 2022, at about 12:48 am, in the area of Silica Drive and Hesperia Road.

Deputies along with emergency personnel were dispatched to a vehicle versus a pedestrian. The cyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

During the initial investigation, it was determined a Ford Explorer and the bicycle were both traveling west on Silica Drive.

“For unknown reasons, the Ford crashed into the rear of the bicycle, and the cyclist was thrown from the bicycle,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Officials said the other parties from the SUV involved in the crash did not report any injuries. Authorities said the name of the bicyclist is pending positive identification and next of kin notification.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy M. Lee or Deputy R. Castillo at the Victorville Police Station, at (760) 241-2911

