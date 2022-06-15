All News
Bicyclist struck and killed by SUV on Silica Drive in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV early Wednesday morning in Victorville.
It happened on June 15, 2022, at about 12:48 am, in the area of Silica Drive and Hesperia Road.
Deputies along with emergency personnel were dispatched to a vehicle versus a pedestrian. The cyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
During the initial investigation, it was determined a Ford Explorer and the bicycle were both traveling west on Silica Drive.
“For unknown reasons, the Ford crashed into the rear of the bicycle, and the cyclist was thrown from the bicycle,” stated sheriff’s officials.
Officials said the other parties from the SUV involved in the crash did not report any injuries. Authorities said the name of the bicyclist is pending positive identification and next of kin notification.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy M. Lee or Deputy R. Castillo at the Victorville Police Station, at (760) 241-2911
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Eastbound Highway 18 in Apple Valley closed due to a fatal crash
-
All News7 days ago
Suspects arrested for the murder of Donta ‘Donnie’ Hayes in Barstow
-
All News6 days ago
Elderly woman arrested after leading police on a pursuit in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Boy burned during house fire in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
UPDATE: Sheep Fire in Wrightwood explodes to 990 acres on Sunday
-
Featured3 days ago
1 pedestrian killed and another in critical condition after hit-and-run in Hesperia
-
All News1 day ago
2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on D Street in Victorville
-
All News1 day ago
Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Victorville