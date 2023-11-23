Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Hesperia Collision on Main Street

Hesperia, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A male bicyclist was airlifted to a trauma center on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Main Street and 8th Avenue, close to America’s Tire.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m., sending emergency services into action. Responding swiftly, the San Bernardino County Fire and Hesperia Police Department found the bicyclist in critical condition, suffering from serious injuries.

The mangled bike is visible in the lower right half of the photo. (Photo Credit: Stephanie Perez)

The injured individual was immediately transported by ambulance to the Hesperia Airport, where a waiting helicopter transported them to a renowned trauma center outside the area. This swift action allowed for prompt medical attention to be provided, potentially increasing the chances of a positive outcome.

Thankfully, the driver of the white Lexus sedan involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated fully with the authorities, ensuring a smooth investigation.

“Prayers to the guy who got hit on the bike on Main Street in Hesperia,” stated Stephanie Perez, who drove past the crash just after it happened.

The bicyclist was flown to a trauma center. (Photo: Hugo Valdez, VVNG)

The circumstances leading up to the accident have yet to be disclosed. As the investigation is ongoing, no further details are available at this time.

